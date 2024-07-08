NEET-UG Probe: One Held In Maharashtra's Latur As CBI Makes 9th Arrest In Case

CBI | Representational image

New Delhi, July 8: The CBI has arrested a person in connection with alleged "manipulation" in the NEET-UG examination in Latur in Mahrashtra, taking the total number of arrests by the agency to nine, officials said.

The CBI took into custody one Nanjunethappa G in connection with the Latur case which was earlier probed by the Maharashtra Police, they said.

It is alleged that two government school teachers in Latur had demanded over Rs five lakh from NEET-UG aspirants to ensure their success in the examination, they said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The CBI has so far arrested six persons in Bihar NEET-UG paper leak case and one each in connection with alleged manipulation in Latur and Godhra and one from Dehradun in connection with general conspiracy, they said.

The Centre had asked the agency to probe the matter following a massive row over alleged malpractices in the test held on May 5.

The CBI has registered six FIRs in the case. The FIR from Bihar pertains to leakage of paper while the remaining from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra pertain to impersonation of candidates and cheating.

The agency's own FIR on a reference from the Union Education Ministry pertains to a "comprehensive investigation" into alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination.

NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions. This year, the exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. More than 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.