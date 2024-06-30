Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City Development Project Gets Extension Till March 3 | Sourced

The newly elected National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the union has taken a decision to give an extension to the 100 smart city projects in the country for nine months. Accordingly, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City Development project got the extension till March 31, 2025. Hundreds of employees working in the project on the contractual basis have been relieved with this decision.

Earlier, the government had given the extension to the project till June 30, 2024. But now, the tenure has been further extended by nine months.

The union government in 2015 had started the Smart City scheme to make 100 cities in the country smart. These cities included Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan – Dombivali, Navi Mumbai, Pune – Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati, Solapur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the state. Under the scheme, it was decided to give around ₹1,000 crore to each city. Hundreds of employees were recruited in the project. Under the smart city project, around 2,500 to 3,000 employees are working in the city. Each of them were eagerly waiting for the extension of the smart city project.

The works under the project are pending in the city, which included smart roads, e-governance, Sant Tukobarai Auditorium and others.