 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City Development Project Gets Extension Till March 3
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City Development Project Gets Extension Till March 3

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City Development Project Gets Extension Till March 3

Hundreds of employees working in the project on the contractual basis have been relieved with this decision.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City Development Project Gets Extension Till March 3 | Sourced

The newly elected National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the union has taken a decision to give an extension to the 100 smart city projects in the country for nine months. Accordingly, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City Development project got the extension till March 31, 2025. Hundreds of employees working in the project on the contractual basis have been relieved with this decision.

Earlier, the government had given the extension to the project till June 30, 2024. But now, the tenure has been further extended by nine months.

Read Also
Pune Viral Videos: Hundreds Of Punekars Gather On FC Road To Celebrate India's T20 World Cup Victory
article-image

The union government in 2015 had started the Smart City scheme to make 100 cities in the country smart. These cities included Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan – Dombivali, Navi Mumbai, Pune – Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati, Solapur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the state. Under the scheme, it was decided to give around ₹1,000 crore to each city. Hundreds of employees were recruited in the project. Under the smart city project, around 2,500 to 3,000 employees are working in the city. Each of them were eagerly waiting for the extension of the smart city project.

The works under the project are pending in the city, which included smart roads, e-governance, Sant Tukobarai Auditorium and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Satisfactory Rainfall in Beed District Eases Dependence on Water Tankers; Heavy Rainfall Awaited

Satisfactory Rainfall in Beed District Eases Dependence on Water Tankers; Heavy Rainfall Awaited

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City Development Project Gets Extension Till March 3

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City Development Project Gets Extension Till March 3

Health Insurance Scheme Expanded to Include 2.17 Lakh White Ration Card Holders in Hingoli District

Health Insurance Scheme Expanded to Include 2.17 Lakh White Ration Card Holders in Hingoli District

Aurangabad: BAMU Announces PET-2024 After Four-Year Hiatus; Online Registration Starts July 1

Aurangabad: BAMU Announces PET-2024 After Four-Year Hiatus; Online Registration Starts July 1

Marathwada News: Relatives Demand Second Autopsy for Girl's Death, Officer Duped of ₹4.23 Lakh,...

Marathwada News: Relatives Demand Second Autopsy for Girl's Death, Officer Duped of ₹4.23 Lakh,...