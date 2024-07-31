Marathwada News: Notorious Goon Operated Narcotics Drugs Racket From Jail; Milk Collection Centre Raided And More

Marathwada News: CSMC Initiates ₹66 Cr Garbage Management Tender; Nanded Workers Await ₹99 Cr MGNREGA Wages |

In a shocking revelation, a notorious goon Syed Faisal alias Teja, detained in the Harsul prison under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act operated a racket of narcotic drugs from the prison. His sister, brother-in-law and mother were involved in selling the drugs to the addicts. The newly established Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) squad conducted a raid and busted the racket recently. The squad have seized the 41 bottles of the narcotic drugs. A case has been registered against the accused with the Begumpura police station. The accused have been identified as Reshma Anjum Syed Ejaj (45, Killeark), her son Faizal alias Teja, son-in-law Adnan Shaikh Babbu Shaikh alias Sonu Manse and daughter Nabila Anjum Syed Ejaj and a agent Mobin Qureshi alias Mobin Kachara (Paithan Gate).

NDPS squad chief PI Geeta Bagwade received the information that narcotic drugs are being sold secretly in the Killeark area. Bagwade, PSI Sandeep Shinde and other officers conducted a raid on the house of Reshma and seized 41 bottle of syrup, pills and other medicines used for addiction. She confessed that her son Teja run the racket from the prison and he has several agents selling the drugs in the city.

CP Praveen Pawar has established an independent NDPS squad led by Bagwade. The aim of the squad is to vigil the activities of the drug peddlers and stop the smuggling of the narcotic drugs. People having any information about such drug peddlers and their activities, they can inform the squad on the number 9529019061. Their name and identity will be kept confidential, Bagwade said.

Milk Collection Centre Raided

The Milk Adulteration Prevention Committee conducted a raid on the Milk Collection Centre in Taikalas in Purna taluka of Parbhani district on Tuesday. The committee checked 5,140 litres of milk, and the samples collected during the raid were sent to the laboratory for testing.

Several complaints were received about adulteration in the milk, prompting the formation of the district-level Milk Adulteration Prevention Committee led by Additional District Collector Pratap Kale. The committee members included the Additional SP, Food and Drug Administration Assistant Commissioner, District Animal Husbandry Deputy Commissioner, Dairy Development Officer, and others.

The committee conducted a surprise raid at Taikalas’s Heritage Foods Limited milk collection centre. The officers and employees were in chaos due to the sudden raid by the officials. They inspected the milk collection and preservation process at the centre. In total, 5,140 litres of milk was checked, and the samples collected were sent to the laboratory for testing.

Dairy Development Officer S.V. Gingine said that the administration is trying to provide fresh and pure milk to the people, and hence the committee has been established. Such raids will be conducted at various centres in the district, and strict action will be taken in case of adulteration. People are requested to lodge complaints with the committee in case of adulteration in milk, he said.

JITO’s Uddan exhibition on Aug 2,3

Jain International Trade Organisation’s (JITO) women’s wing will organise ‘Uddan’ exhibition at Patidar Bhavan on August 2 and 3.

Women’s wing president Dimple Pagaria while addressing a press conference said, every year the Uddan exhibition is held in the city and this is the second edition. The products manufactured by the women entrepreneurs will be exhibited for sale in the exhibition. The products will include clothes, jewellery, Rakhis, gifts, bedsheet, handicraft items and delicacies. In all, 110 stalls will be erected and the funds received from the exhibition will be spent on the social and educational cause.

Secretary Priya Mutha said that women entrepreneurs from Jaipur, Jodhpur, Puna, Mumbai, Gujrat, Nashik Jalgaon, Dhule, Parbhani and other places will also participate in the exhibition. It will be open for all between 10 am and 8 pm.

JITO vice president Raji Khinwasara, Paras Ostwal, Dinesh Mutha and other officials have appealed to the people to visit the exhibition in large numbers.