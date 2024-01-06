Marathwada: DPDC Allocates ₹396.59 Crore for Jalna District Development - Here's All You Need To Know | Sourced

The Jalna District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) convened at the Zilla Parishad’s Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium on Saturday and sanctioned ₹396.59 crore for diverse development initiatives in 2024-25. Presiding over the meeting, Jalna District Guardian Minister and Minister for Housing, Atul Save, ensured the adequate allocation of funds for comprehensive development within the district.

Save emphasised the precise utilisation of funds in alignment with the annual scheme under the plan, directing officials to adhere to this strategy.

Present at the meeting were Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve, MLAs Babanrao Lonikar, Rajesh Tope, Kailash Gorantyal, Narayan Kuche, Santosh Danve, District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal, ZP CEO Varsha Meena, acting SP Ayush Nopani, District Planning Officer Sunil Suryawanshi, and others.

The sanctioned scheme for 2024-25 earmarks ₹298 crore for the general annual scheme, ₹96.33 crore for Scheduled Castes, and ₹2.33 crore for tribal development, amounting to a total of ₹396.59 crore.

The allocation breakdown includes ₹18.86 crore for agriculture and allied services, ₹14 crore for rural development, ₹17.30 crore for irrigation, ₹22 crore for electricity and energy, ₹91.18 lakh for industries and mines, ₹60.81 crore for transport, ₹16.18 crore for general economic development, ₹119.03 crore for social and community services, ₹14.24 crore for general services, and ₹14.55 crore for innovative plans.

Save stressed the importance of utilising all funds within the current financial year and instructed officials to take proactive measures toward this goal. He highlighted priorities such as addressing water scarcity, implementing farmers' crop insurance, and ensuring law and order, among other essential initiatives.

Danve urged a focus on school and anganwadi development, along with timely reviews of the Amrut Sarovar and Jaljeevan Mission schemes.

Tope and Lonikar pushed for the immediate establishment of sand depots to curb sand smuggling.

Gorantyal emphasised the need for increased funds for Jalna Municipal Council's development, urging the swift completion of projects at Jalna Tehsil and District Sports Complexes.