Pune News: Water Supply Reduced To Once A Day In THESE Areas Starting Monday | Representative Image

From January 8 to January 22, the Bhawani Peth, Swargate, Shankar Sheth Road, and surrounding areas will experience once-a-day water supply due to ongoing maintenance on a newly laid 1,473 mm diameter water pipe from MLR tank at Parvati to Jagtap House.

The affected locations include Swargate Police Colony, Jagdewadi, Khadakmal Aali, Ghorpadi Peth, Mominpura, Timber Market, Mahatma Phule Peth, Ganjpeth, Guruwar Peth, Dhobi Ghat, Khadak Police Colony, Lohia Nagar, Inamkemala, Ekbote Colony, Kashiwadi, Guru Nanak Nagar, Nehru Road, the entire Bhawani Peth area, Balaji and Bhawani Mata Temple area, New Nana Peth, Harkanagar, and Chhudaman Talim.

Alternative water arrangements via an 800 mm diameter water channel have been organised by the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Water Supply Department for this period. PMC urges citizens' cooperation during this maintenance period.