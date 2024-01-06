ATTENTION! Mega Block On Pune-Lonavala Route Tomorrow - Know About Cancelled Trains Here

Kasarwadi Railway Station | Gaurav Kadam

The Central Railway's Pune Division has scheduled a Mega Block for January 7 (Sunday) on the Pune-Lonavala section. This block aims to facilitate crucial engineering and maintenance activities along the railway route, affecting suburban train services between Pune and Lonavala. As a result, several suburban train services on both up and down routes will be cancelled due to the maintenance work.

The list of cancelled trains in the up direction includes:

1. 01562 Pune- Lonavala local departing from Pune at 9:57am

2. 01564 Pune- Lonavala local departing from Pune at 11:17am

3. 01566 Pune- Lonavala local departing from Pune at 3:00pm

4. 01588 Shivaji Nagar- Talegaon local departing from Shivaji Nagar at 3:47pm

5. 01568 Pune- Lonavala local departing from Pune at 4:25pm

6. 01570 Shivaji Nagar- Lonavala local departing from Pune at 5:20pm

In the down direction, the cancelled trains are:

1. 01559 Lonavala- Shivaji Nagar local departing from Lonavala at 10:05am

2. 01561 Lonavala-Pune local departing from Lonavala at 2:50pm

3. 01589 Talegaon-Pune local departing from Talegaon at 4:40pm

4. 01565 Lonavala- Shivaji Nagar local departing from Lonavala at 5:30pm

5. 01567 Lonavala- Shivaji Nagar local departing from Lonavala at 6:08pm

6. 01569 Lonavala-Pune local departing from Lonavala at 7:00pm

Furthermore, passengers travelling on the MGR Chennai-Mumbai Superfast Express (Train no 12164) should anticipate a delay of approximately 3.5 hours owing to the ongoing maintenance activities. Travellers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and stay updated by checking for any further schedule changes from Central Railway.