Marathwada Civic Results: BJP Dominates Region, Wins Big In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna & Nanded | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Results of elections to five municipal corporations in Marathwada have been declared on Friday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging dominant in the region. The BJP secured clear majorities in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Nanded. The Congress–Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) alliance won in Latur, while the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction)–Congress front retained control in Parbhani.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, followed by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in second place. The Shiv Sena, an ally of the BJP in the Mahayuti, contested independently but failed to make a significant impact. The Congress, VBA, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) remained in single digits.

In Jalna, the BJP clinched a clear majority. Party leaders attributed the victory to the strategy adopted after meetings of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrashekhar Bawankule with traders and residents. The BJP regained power in Jalna after former MLA Kailas Gorantyal joined the party. The Shiv Sena fell short of expectations, with internal divisions benefiting the BJP, while the NCP, which fielded 40 candidates, failed to make a notable impact.

In Latur, the BJP suffered setbacks following a statement made by the party’s state president, Ravindra Chavan, against former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh and due to internal conflicts. The Congress won 43 of the 70 seats, while alliance partner VBA secured four of the five seats it contested. The BJP managed 22 seats. Congress leaders said the leadership of Amit Deshmukh proved effective, as he led a strong campaign without the involvement of senior party leaders.

In Nanded, the BJP registered a landmark victory under the leadership of former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan. Of the total 81 seats, the party won 42, marking the first time the BJP will rule the corporation. Party leaders said meetings led by Fadnavis and candidate selection played a crucial role, while rival parties failed to run effective campaigns.

In Parbhani, the Shiv Sena (UBT)–Congress alliance maintained the upper hand, winning 36 of the 65 seats. The Shiv Sena emerged as the single-largest party with 24 seats, while the Congress won 12. The alliance crossed the majority mark of 33 seats to form the corporation. Local issues were said to have played a decisive role in the outcome.