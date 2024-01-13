Makar Sankranti 2024: Register Cases Against Parents If Kids Use Nylon Manjas, Says HC | Anand Chaini

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has issued directives for authorities to register offenses against individuals flying kites using nylon manjas.

In a recent order, the High Court stated that nylon manjas should be confiscated if children are found using them, and investigations should be conducted to trace their source.

If parents are found involved in procuring nylon manjas, offenses must be registered against them, and shops selling these items should be sealed, the order added.

The High Court emphasised the need for combing operations and raids on premises where nylon manjas are being sold, urging police authorities and local administration to take action.

Simultaneously, various animal protection organisations have urged people to avoid using nylon manjas for kite-flying during Makar Sankranti, as they pose a potential "death trap" for animals and birds.

Makar Sankranti, a widely celebrated festival in the country, features kite-flying as an integral part of the festivities. While traditional cotton threads were historically used for flying kites, synthetic and nylon manjas have become more prevalent over time.