Major Traffic Restrictions In Pune For Ashadhi Wari 2026; Heavy Vehicles Barred, Diversions Across City - All You Need To Know | Sourced

The Pune Traffic Police have issued a comprehensive traffic advisory ahead of the arrival of the Ashadhi Wari Palkhis of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj, which will enter Pune city together on July 9.

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With lakhs of Warkaris expected to participate in the annual pilgrimage, authorities have imposed temporary traffic restrictions and diversions across the city to ensure smooth movement of the procession and public safety.

The traffic order has been issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Dr Sandeep Bhajibhakare, under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The restrictions will remain in force on different dates between July 7 and July 12, depending on the movement of the Palkhis.

Heavy Vehicles Prohibited

From 12 am on July 8 until midnight on July 11, the entry of heavy and oversized vehicles, including dumpers, concrete mixers and other slow-moving vehicles, has been completely prohibited within Pune city limits. Internal movement of such vehicles has also been banned during this period. However, emergency service vehicles such as ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles, fuel tankers and vehicles related to marriage ceremonies have been exempted.

Entry Restrictions at Major Junctions

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed beyond several major entry points, including:

Bopodi Chowk (Harris Bridge, Khadki)

Rajiv Gandhi Bridge, Aundh

Bremen Chowk, Aundh

Bopkhel Phata, Vishrantwadi

Kharadi Bypass Chowk

Kharadi Octroi Naka

Lonikand (Theur Phata)

Kesnand village and Kesnand Phata

Tulapur Phata

Radha Chowk, Baner

Sus Road, Pashan

Chandni Chowk

Warje Junction

Wadgaon Bridge, Dhayari

Bhumkar Chowk

Katraj Chowk

Khadi Machine Chowk, Kondhwa

Manjari/Manterwadi Phata

Vaiduwadi Chowk, Hadapsar

Theur Phata, Loni Kalbhor

Dive Ghat (Ghat Top)

Navale Bridge

Ravi Darshan, Hadapsar

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Alternative Routes for Intercity Traffic

To prevent congestion inside Pune, motorists travelling between Mumbai, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Kolhapur and Sangli have been advised to use alternative highways.

Vehicles travelling from Solapur, Ahmednagar or Nashik towards Mumbai should use the Chaufula–Kedgaon–Pargaon–Nhavare route before joining the Nagar Road corridor.

Vehicles travelling from Mumbai towards Ahmednagar or Solapur have been advised to travel via Alephata and then continue through Nhavare, Kedgaon and Chaufula.

Vehicles from Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara heading towards Ahmednagar should take the Shirwal–Nira–Morgaon–Supe–Kedgaon–Chaufula–Nhavare–Shirur route.

Additional Restrictions on July 11–12

As Sant Tukaram Maharaj's Palkhi will leave Loni Kalbhor early on July 12 for Pandharpur via Yavat, traffic towards Solapur from Theur Phata will remain closed from 11 pm on July 11 until the Palkhi crosses the route.

Motorists travelling towards Solapur have been advised to take diversions via:

Theur village–Kesnand–Wagholi/Lonikand–Nagar Road–Shikrapur–Nhavare–Daund.

Vehicles from Pune can use the Magarpatta–Kharadi Bypass–Nagar Road–Shikrapur–Nhavare–Kedgaon–Chaufula route.

Traffic from Khadi Machine Chowk should proceed via Katraj or Bopdev Ghat depending on the destination.

Earlier Restrictions Around Alandi

The traffic police also imposed restrictions from 10pm on July 7 till midnight on July 8 due to the Alandi leg of the pilgrimage.

During this period:

Entry towards Alandi from Lonikand–Tulapur–Markal was closed.

Entry towards Alandi via Vishrantwadi–Bopkhel Phata was prohibited.

Vehicles from Wakdewadi and Harris Bridge (Khadki) were not allowed towards Nashik Phata and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Key Roads to Remain Closed

The Pune Traffic Police have informed that:

On July 9, the Old Pune–Mumbai Highway and Alandi Road will remain completely closed during the Palkhi movement.

On July 11, the Pune–Solapur Highway and Pune–Saswad Road will remain closed along the procession route.

Petrol and diesel tankers wishing to operate on other days during the restrictions will require prior permission from the Pune Traffic Branch.

The Pune Traffic Police have appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel on affected routes, follow diversion signs, and cooperate with police personnel to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the Ashadhi Wari procession.