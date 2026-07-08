Mumbai-Pune Train Services Resume After 3-Day Disruption As Central Railway Clears Khandala Landslides | X

Pune: Train services between Mumbai and Pune began returning to normal on Wednesday after remaining disrupted for nearly three days due to multiple landslides in the Khandala Ghat section. Central Railway restored movement on one track after clearing mud and rocks from the middle line, allowing limited rail operations to resume.

Services had been severely affected since Monday after heavy rainfall triggered landslides at six to seven locations between Lonavala and Karjat. Continuous rain and strong winds slowed restoration work as railway teams removed debris and inspected the damaged tracks.

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Following the reopening of one line, a limited number of trains resumed operations. The Indrayani Express and Pune Intercity Express were among the first services to depart from Mumbai towards Pune. Two long-distance trains also operated on the route. Railway officials said normal services would take more time to resume as safety inspections and restoration work continue on the remaining tracks.

Even as train movement restarted, another landslide was reported near Khandala railway station on Wednesday morning. Officials said the incident highlighted the continued risk of slope failures as the hillsides remain saturated after the record rainfall. Railway authorities are closely monitoring vulnerable stretches and carrying out regular inspections.

The heavy rain had also disrupted traffic on the newly opened Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link. A major landslide near the approach to the first tunnel on Monday brought down rocks, mud and part of a concrete protective structure, forcing the temporary closure of the route.

Restoration teams used heavy machinery to clear the debris and reopened the Missing Link after nearly 12 hours of continuous work. While traffic has resumed, some lanes near the affected stretch remain closed as precautionary measures and repair work continue.

Authorities have advised commuters travelling between Mumbai and Pune to check the latest traffic and railway updates before beginning their journey. They have also urged people to remain cautious as further rainfall over the Western Ghats could trigger fresh landslides.