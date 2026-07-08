Pune Sees Slight Relief As Rainfall Intensity Eases After Days Of Heavy Showers | File Pic

Pune: After days of relentless rain that brought the city to a standstill, Pune witnessed a significant dip in rainfall on Wednesday, providing much-needed relief to residents. Light to moderate showers continued in some areas, but the weather was far less severe than the heavy rain experienced over the past two to three days.

The intense spell of rain had caused widespread disruption across the city. Several low-lying areas were swamped, roads remained waterlogged, and traffic movement was severely affected. Rail and road transport also faced disruptions, while authorities issued alerts for people living along the Mutha River after rising water levels and releases from Khadakwasla Dam. Landslides and debris in the ghat sections also impacted travel on the Mumbai-Pune route.

The heavy showers also highlighted infrastructure concerns in the city. Water leaked from the ceiling at Swargate Metro Station, while damaged roads, overflowing drains and fallen trees were reported from different parts of Pune. Civic teams remained on the ground to clear waterlogged areas and restore normalcy.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the intensity of rainfall is likely to ease further, with light to moderate showers expected over the coming days. Pune district recorded 438.5 mm of rainfall between July 1 and July 7, which is about 74 per cent above the normal for this period, reflecting the strength of the recent monsoon spell.

While the worst of the rain appears to have eased for now, authorities have urged citizens to remain alert as intermittent showers are expected to continue. Residents have been advised to avoid flooded roads, stay away from riverbanks and follow official weather advisories, as saturated ground conditions could still lead to isolated incidents of waterlogging or landslides.