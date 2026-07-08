Pune Power Cuts: FITE Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Upgrade Electricity Infrastructure In Hinjawadi, Wakad IT Corridor | File Photo

Pune: Amid frequent power cuts across Pune's IT corridor during the recent spell of heavy rain, the Forum for IT Employees (FITE) Maharashtra has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to immediately upgrade the electricity infrastructure in Wakad, Hinjawadi, Baner, Ravet and nearby areas.

In a letter addressed to Fadnavis, who also holds the Energy portfolio, FITE said repeated and prolonged power outages have caused major inconvenience to residents and IT professionals, especially those working from home. The organisation said uninterrupted electricity has become a critical requirement for Maharashtra's IT sector and sought urgent government intervention.

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Heavy Rain Disrupts Life…

The appeal comes after heavy rain over the past two days disrupted normal life in Pune. While rainfall intensity persists on Wednesday, intermittent rain and strong winds will continue across the city, leading to occasional power interruptions in several areas.

FITE said rapid urbanisation has led to a sharp rise in electricity demand in Wakad, Ravet, Hinjawadi, Baner, Balewadi, Punawale and adjoining localities. These areas have seen the construction of several high-rise residential projects and house one of India's largest IT hubs.

Problems In WFH…

The organisation said frequent power cuts are disrupting work-from-home operations, internet connectivity and online meetings. They are also affecting lifts, water pumps and other essential services in residential buildings. Senior citizens, children and patients are among those facing the greatest difficulties, it added.

FITE urged the state government to conduct a technical audit of the electricity distribution network in these areas. It also sought the upgradation of substations, transformers, feeders and distribution lines to meet the growing demand.

The organisation further requested the government to strengthen power infrastructure, keeping future residential and commercial growth in mind. It also called for a preventive maintenance system to reduce unplanned outages and asked the authorities to publish a long-term infrastructure augmentation plan with clear timelines.

FITE said it is willing to meet government officials and share feedback received from IT employees and residents to help improve electricity services in Pune's fast-growing IT corridor.