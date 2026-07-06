Pune Under Red Alert: Private Sector & IT Employees Request District Administration To Announce Work From Home | pix4free

Pune: Amid heavy rain, widespread waterlogging and multiple incidents of tree falls across the district, the Forum for IT Employees (FITE) and private sector employees on Monday urged the Pune district administration to officially declare work from home (WFH) for employees wherever possible to reduce traffic congestion and improve public safety.

In a post on X, FITE appealed to Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi to allow employees to work remotely due to the worsening weather conditions. The organisation also tagged the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) in its appeal.

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"Requesting Hon. Collector Sir, Pune, to officially declare work from home for all possible employees as we see heavy rains & waterlogging. #WorkFromHome would at least ease traffic jams on roads, and it will help authorities to get things to normal soon," the post read.

The appeal comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Pune district, warning of very heavy rainfall along with gusty winds of 60 to 70 km/h. Authorities have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from rivers, streams, hills and large trees.

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The district has witnessed heavy rainfall since the weekend. Several areas have reported waterlogging, traffic snarls, tree falls and rain-related accidents. The Mumbai-Pune corridor has also faced disruptions due to landslides in the ghat section, affecting both road and rail traffic.

As a precaution, all schools in Pune city and Pune district, including primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, remain closed on Monday.

However, there is no official order from the state government or the district administration mandating work-from-home for private offices. Government offices and most private establishments are functioning as usual. Some private companies, particularly in the IT sector, may allow employees to work from home in line with their internal policies.