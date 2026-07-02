Red Alert Issued for Pune Ghats Till July 4; City Likely To Receive Steady Rain, Says IMD | Sourced

Pune: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for the ghat areas of Pune district for July 2, 3 and 4, warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places along the Western Ghats. However, weather experts have clarified that the red alert does not apply to Pune city, where moderate to heavy rain is expected over the next few days instead of widespread extreme rainfall.

According to IMD's district-wise warning, the ghat sections of Pune district, including Tamhini Ghat, Lonavala-Khandala, Mulshi, Bhimashankar, and other windward regions of the Sahyadri ranges, are likely to witness intense rainfall due to strengthening monsoon conditions. These regions are highly vulnerable to landslides, overflowing streams and reduced visibility during periods of torrential rain.

While the weather map shows a red alert for Pune district, meteorologists have stressed that the warning is specifically meant for the ghat regions and not for the urban limits of Pune city. The city is expected to receive good, widespread monsoon showers from July 2 to July 5, with cloudy skies and intermittent moderate to heavy rain, but conditions are not expected to reach the "extremely heavy rainfall" threshold associated with a red alert.

The increase in rainfall activity is being driven by a favourable monsoon system over western India, with widespread rainfall forecast across Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan over the next several days. The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in parts of Madhya Maharashtra during this period.

Authorities have advised residents and tourists travelling towards the ghat sections to remain cautious. Commuters using routes through Tamhini Ghat, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, old Mumbai-Pune Highway and other hill roads have been asked to monitor weather updates, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain and watch out for waterlogging, rockfalls and landslide-prone stretches.

In Pune city, civic agencies are expected to remain on alert, as continuous rainfall may lead to localised waterlogging, traffic congestion, and rising water levels in rivers and streams. Citizens have been advised to follow official weather bulletins and exercise caution, particularly in low-lying areas.

According to the IMD's latest forecast, rainfall activity over Pune district is likely to remain active through July 5, with the heaviest precipitation expected over the district's western ghat belt rather than the city itself.