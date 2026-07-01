Pune Girl Goes Out To Buy Juice, Never Returns – Family's Search Ends With A Disturbing Text | Representative Image

Pune: A case of kidnapping has been registered at Uruli Kanchan Police Station after a minor girl went missing from Tilekarwadi in Haveli tehsil. Police have booked the girl's distant cousin based on a complaint lodged by her mother.

According to the police, the girl's parents work as agricultural labourers in Tilekarwadi. On Thursday afternoon, they were working in a field when their younger daughter informed them that her elder sister had left home at around 1 pm, saying she was going to buy juice but had not returned.

The parents rushed home and searched for the girl in Tilekarwadi, Khamgaon Tek, Uruli Kanchan Village and the houses of relatives. However, they were unable to trace her.

Later that night, at around 11.15 pm, the girl's mother received a message from an unknown mobile number that read, "Sorry, Mummy."

According to the complaint, the family checked the number and suspected that it belonged to the girl's distant cousin. The mother alleged that he had lured her daughter and taken her away without the consent of her family.

Based on the complaint, Uruli Kanchan Police have registered a kidnapping case against the accused and launched an investigation to trace the missing girl. Police said efforts are underway to locate both the teenager and the accused at the earliest.