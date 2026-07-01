Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Trace Missing Teenager In Mumbai Within 90 Minutes, Reunite Her With Family

Sangvi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: The Sangvi Police traced a 17-year-old girl from Mumbai within 90 minutes of receiving a missing person complaint, ensuring her safe return to her family through swift technical investigation and coordination with the Bhoiwada Police.

The girl, a resident of Katepuram Society in Sangvi, left her home around 6.30 pm on Monday without informing her family. Police said she was under mental stress and travelled to Mumbai in an autorickshaw.

When the family realised she was missing about an hour later, they searched for her among relatives and nearby areas. After failing to locate her, they approached Sangvi Police Station at around 9.30 pm and lodged a complaint.

Despite being on leave, Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Koli immediately directed officers to begin a search using the girl's mobile phone location and other technical inputs.

During the investigation, police tracked her location to the Dadar area of Mumbai. The Sangvi Police then alerted the Bhoiwada Police Station and shared all relevant information.

Acting on the alert, the Bhoiwada Police located the teenager in Dadar and took her into safe custody. She was traced by around 11 pm.

A team from the Sangvi Police later left for Mumbai to complete the necessary legal formalities and bring the girl back to Pune.

Police said the girl had left home due to mental stress. Her family thanked both the Sangvi and Bhoiwada police teams for their prompt action, saying their timely response ensured that she was found safely.