Pune: NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Questions Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Over Six-Month Delay In Missing Minor Girl Case | X | @RRPSpeaks

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed assembly constituency, Rohit Pawar, on Friday visited Sangvi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) and sought details about the investigation into the disappearance of a minor girl who has been missing for nearly six months. He expressed concern over the slow progress of the probe and asked police officials to speed up the investigation.

The girl’s family had filed a missing persons complaint at Sangvi Police Station after she went missing on 14th December 2025. Despite six months having passed, her whereabouts remain unknown. The family claims that repeated follow-ups with the police have not resulted in any significant breakthrough.

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Parents Approached Rohit Pawar…

Frustrated by the lack of progress, the parents approached Rohit Pawar and sought his intervention. Following their request, Pawar visited the police station on Thursday afternoon and reviewed the status of the investigation.

During the visit, he held discussions with Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sandeep Atole, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sangvi Division) Sachin Hire and Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Koli, who is in charge of Sangvi Police Station. Pawar stressed the need for a more effective and faster investigation, considering that the missing person is a minor girl.

‘Matter Of Serious Concern’

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Pawar said it was a matter of serious concern that the girl had not been traced even after six months. He said the investigation should move in the right direction and produce results at the earliest. He also warned that if the family does not receive justice, an agitation may be launched in the coming days.

Responding to the concerns, Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Koli said police had started the investigation immediately after the complaint was registered. He said officers examined call detail records, CCTV footage and other technical evidence. However, the investigation has faced difficulties because the missing girl’s mobile phone has remained switched off.

Koli added that all details related to the investigation were shared with MLA Rohit Pawar, and the doubts raised by him were clarified during the meeting.