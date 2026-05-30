Nalasopara Kidnapping Case: 17-Year-Old Girl Missing For 5 Days, Mother Accuses Police Of Delaying Probe | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Nalasopara: Five days after a 17-year-old minor girl was lured and kidnapped from Nalasopara East, the local police are still searching for clues. While an official kidnapping case has been registered against a local youth named Vakil Pathan, the victim’s distraught mother has accused the police of foot-dragging and delaying the investigation.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Pelhar Police Station by the victim's mother, Priti Jitendra Pathak (33)—a resident of Maruti Chawl in Dhanivbag, Nalasopara East—the incident occurred on May 26, 2026.

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The complainant works at a garment unit in Dhanivbag to support her family, as her husband is chronically ill and remains at home. On the morning of May 26, her 17-year-old daughter, Shivani, went to work at a nearby factory in her mother's place.

When Shivani failed to return home for her usual 1:30 PM lunch break, her mother grew anxious and dialed her mobile number at around 1:40 PM. Though the phone rang repeatedly, there was no response.

Sensing something was wrong, Priti Pathak rushed to the company where Shivani was working. The factory owner informed her that at around 2:00 PM, two youths had entered the premises. They allegedly picked a fight with Shivani, assaulted her, snatched her mobile phone, and forcefully dragged her away.

Shortly after, the mother received a call from an unfamiliar number. The caller, a local youth, claimed he was at his workplace. However, when Priti went to his house, the youth's mother revealed that he had actually gone out. Meanwhile, a relative received another phone call stating that the primary suspect, Vakil Pathan, had been spotted forcing the minor girl towards the Dhanivbag pond area.

The victim's mother also alleged that one of Vakil Pathan's friends had kept the minor girl confined in his house for nearly three hours. Although the police detained and interrogated the friend, he was subsequently released after no concrete information was recovered from him. Despite intensive searches by family members and neighbors across Dhanivbag, Shivani could not be found.

Following the futile search, the family approached the Pelhar Police Station. A case of kidnapping under relevant legal sections was registered against Vakil Pathan for taking advantage of the minor's innocence and luring her away. The investigation is currently being spearheaded by Police Inspector Sachin Chandrakant Kamble.

However, five days after the incident, the family claims the breakthrough is nowhere in sight. Desperate for answers, the victim's mother made an emotional plea for swift police intervention.

"Five days have passed, and the police are still dilly-dallying. Where is my daughter? The last trace of information we received indicated she was seen at Nalasopara railway station, but there has been absolute silence since then. I just want my daughter back safe. She was lured and abducted. The police must act immediately and find her," said the victim's mother.

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