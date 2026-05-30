Navi Mumbai: 7 Police Teams Close To Cracking Khalapur Double Murder Of Elderly Couple, Robbery Angle Ruled Out | File Pic (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai: Close to seven police teams have been formed to investigate the brutal murder of an elderly couple in Nigdoli village of Khalapur taluka, with police claiming to be on the verge of a breakthrough in the case.

The victims, identified as Raghunath Dattu Farat (73) and his wife Surekha Raghunath Farat (68), were found murdered inside their ancestral home on Tuesday evening with their throats slit. The couple had been living alone in the village house.

Raigad Additional Superintendent of Police Abhijit Shivthare has been personally monitoring the probe and has been camping in Khalapur since the crime came to light. Teams from the local crime branch, Khalapur police and other specialised units have been deployed to track down the assailants.

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"We have constituted nearly seven teams and are pursuing multiple leads. The investigation is at a very crucial stage and we are close to solving the case. We are hopeful of making significant progress soon," Shivthare said.

Police have examined CCTV footage from the surrounding areas, questioned several persons linked to the victims and analysed forensic and technical evidence collected from the crime scene. Police are also verifying information gathered from local residents and relatives of the deceased.

The double murder was discovered on Tuesday evening when the victims' grandson, Aditya Rohidas Farat, visited the house with family members and found both elderly victims lying in pools of blood. Preliminary investigations revealed that the attackers had slit their throats with a sharp weapon and smearee ash on the face of the dead body, before fleeing.

Police officials have indicated that robbery does not appear to be the motive behind the killings and are probing other possible angles, including personal enmity.

A murder case has been registered against unidentified persons at Khalapur police station and further investigation is underway.

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