Builder Arrested In Dombivli Illegal Building Scam; Over 100 Families Face Uncertain Future |

Kalyan: In a significant breakthrough in the long-running crackdown on illegal constructions in Dombivli, the Vishnunagar Police have arrested a builder accused of erecting a seven-storey residential building using allegedly forged documents and fake regulatory approvals. The arrest has intensified concerns among more than 100 families residing in the building, who now face the possibility of losing their homes if demolition proceedings are initiated.

The accused, identified as Prafull Gore, was arrested following a complaint lodged by Arun Patil, an official of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). Police action came nearly eight months after the complaint was registered, raising fresh questions over delays in the investigation and alleged protection enjoyed by those involved.

The case pertains to the seven-storey Shiv Aradhana building located in the Kopar area of Dombivli West. According to investigators, the structure was constructed illegally with the help of forged documents, including a fake Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) certificate. Authorities allege that prospective homebuyers were misled into purchasing flats after being shown fabricated approvals and other fraudulent paperwork.

The development has triggered panic among residents, many of whom invested their life savings in purchasing homes in the building. With the structure now under the scanner and officially categorized as illegal, fears are mounting that KDMC could eventually initiate demolition action, leaving more than 100 families without shelter.

Sources familiar with the investigation claimed that Gore had allegedly enjoyed political patronage, which helped him evade arrest for months. Police officials are also searching for three other accused Suraj Butte, Kalya Joshi, and an architect allegedly connected to the project who remain absconding.

Investigators believe the arrest could expose a larger network involved in facilitating unauthorized constructions through forged approvals and manipulated documentation. The Shiv Aradhana building is reportedly among 65 disputed and illegal structures identified across Dombivli, making the case particularly significant.

Also Watch:

Senior Police Inspector Ram Chopde said the arrest marks an important step in uncovering what may be a wider racket operating within the construction sector. Officials suspect that further interrogations and arrests could reveal how fraudulent permissions were obtained and whether similar methods were used in other controversial projects.

As the investigation gathers pace, attention is now focused on the fate of hundreds of residents who may ultimately become the biggest victims of the alleged fraud, despite having purchased their homes in good faith.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/