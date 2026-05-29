1 Killed, 5 Injured In Car-Bike Collision On Kalyan-Visakhapatnam Highway | Sourced

Beed: One person was killed, and five others sustained serious injuries in a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Wadachiwadi in Shirur Kasar tehsil on the Kalyan–Visakhapatnam National Highway on Wednesday evening.

According to police, a car (MH-14-GA-0059) reportedly rammed head-on into a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction near Wadachiwadi.

The impact of the collision was so severe that one of the motorcycle riders died on the spot, while another rider suffered critical injuries. The identities of the deceased and the injured were yet to be ascertained at the time of reporting.

Following the crash, the car overturned nearly four times, leaving four occupants of the vehicle seriously injured. The accident triggered panic and chaos in the area for some time.

Local residents rushed to the spot and rescued the injured, who were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the poor quality of work and inadequate safety measures on the Kalyan-Visakhapatnam National Highway stretch, which has frequently been in the news for fatal accidents.