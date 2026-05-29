Pune: Mahabharat-Era Kambareswar Temple Reappears After Bhatghar Dam Water Level Drops | Sourced

Pune: The historic Kambareswar Temple, believed to be from the Mahabharat era, has reappeared after the water level of Bhatghar Dam dropped to nearly 6 per cent. The rare sight has attracted large numbers of devotees, tourists and history lovers from different parts of the region.

The temple remains underwater for almost 10 months every year. It becomes visible only during the last few days of May when the water level in the dam goes down. Locals and historians say the temple is linked to the Pandava period and holds deep religious and historical importance.

Inside the temple, the sanctum is filled with knee-deep water throughout the year. The temple houses a self-manifested Shivalinga along with idols of Goddess Parvati and Nandi Maharaj. Devotees enter the water, touch the idols and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

The temple’s ancient stone architecture continues to surprise visitors and experts alike. Its upper structure is made using limestone, sand and baked bricks, while the walls are built with large carved stones. Ancient Veergals, also known as hero stones, are also seen near the temple premises.

Despite remaining submerged for most of the year, the main structure of the temple is still standing strong. Though some parts have suffered damage due to the force of water over the years, the foundation of the temple has remained intact.

The Kambareswar Temple is visible only for a short period before the arrival of the monsoon. Once the rains begin and the dam fills up again, the temple will once again disappear underwater for the next several months.