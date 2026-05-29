Pune: SPPU SET Exam 2026 To Be Held On July 26; Online Applications Open June 2 |

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced that the 41st State Eligibility Test (SET) for the post of assistant professor will be conducted on July 26. The online application process for the examination will begin on June 2, university officials said.

The examination will take place at centres in several cities across Maharashtra and Goa, including Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahilyanagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Nanded, Ratnagiri, Parbhani, Gadchiroli and Panaji.

Candidates can apply only through the examination's official website. The online registration process without a late fee will start at 11 am on June 2 and continue till 6 pm on June 16. Candidates who miss the deadline can still apply with a late fee between June 17 and June 19 till 6 pm.

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The examination fee for candidates from the open category has been fixed at Rs 800. Candidates from reserved categories, including OBC, NT, VJ, SEBC, EWS, SC, ST, PwD, transgender and orphan categories, will have to pay Rs 650. Candidates applying with a late fee will be charged Rs 1,300 and Rs 1,150, respectively.

SPPU officials said the list of candidates whose fees have been successfully received is expected to be released on the website in the second week of July. Students who have completed payment but do not find their names on the list have been asked to email the university support team proof of payment.