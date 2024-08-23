Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: Pune Women Call Scheme 'Beneficial' But Assert, 'We Will Vote Wisely'

Representative Image | Twitter

The Maharashtra government's ambitious 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme has received a tremendous response from women. Under this scheme, women with an annual family income of less than ₹2.5 lakh get monthly aid of ₹1,500. Several women in the state have already received ₹3,000 for two months in their bank accounts recently, while others whose applications are under scrutiny will get ₹4,500 for three months in September. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Pune women stated that the scheme is "beneficial" for them and that it would help them in running their homes to some extent. Some women also stated that the money they have received will not influence their votes come Assembly polls later in the year.

Ragini Rathore, a resident of Bibwewadi, said, "₹1,500 is not a very big amount, but of course, it will help reduce some financial stress for domestic women. Even if it is a political agenda, we do not care as at least we are getting something from the government."

Archana Salunke, a resident of Raviwar Peth, added, "This scheme is a boon for many young girls who struggle to continue their education. With the government's support, they can now aspire to a better future without worrying about tuition fees, etc."

Neeta Pawar, also a resident of Raviwar Peth, stated that the government should also take care of the protection of the women in the state. "This yojana is beneficial, but the government should also launch some schemes for the protection of girls. We don't want ₹1,500, but we need assurance from the government that our daughters will be safe from goons."

Hema Kadam, a resident of Katraj, didn't get the money yet due to technical difficulties. "I filled the form one month earlier, but have not received the amount yet. It is taking too much time. It would be better if the verification time was less. This financial aid will definitely help, especially in rural areas where girls often drop out due to lack of funds."

Shilpa Patil, a resident of Chinchwad, said she did receive ₹3,000; however, she added that the money won't affect her when she goes to vote in the Assembly polls. "Maharashtra polls are only a few months away, and considering that, the government has launched this scheme. It will surely influence many women when they vote, but the women I spoke to and I won't be influenced by it. We will vote for the candidate/party we see best fit to run the state."

Meanwhile, CM Shinde recently hinted at doubling the monthly stipend from ₹1,500 to ₹3,000 if the Mahayuti is voted to power in elections. "If we receive your support, we can manage to give you more than Rs 3,000," he said at an event in Pune.