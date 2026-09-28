Maharashtra Youth Congress Seeks Independent Probe Into Voter-List Irregularities, Warns Of Statewide Stir Over Job Vacancies | Sourced

Alister Augustine

Pune, September 28

Pune: The Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress on Monday demanded an independent and impartial inquiry into alleged irregularities in voter lists and sought the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while also warning of a statewide agitation if the state government fails to expedite recruitment to vacant government posts.

While addressing a press conference on Monday, Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress president Shivraj More said the two issues, alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls and delays in government recruitment, would form the focus of the organisation’s campaign.

More said, “There is an urgent need to ensure transparency in the voter lists. The allegations and doubts surrounding the electoral rolls must be examined through a transparent process, and the voting rights of eligible citizens must be protected.”

The Youth Congress alleged that concerns had been raised over names being removed from voter lists, difficulties in the registration process and discrepancies involving additions and deletions of names. More said the Election Commission must ensure that no eligible voter was wrongly excluded from the electoral roll.

He said, “There are serious objections regarding voters’ names suddenly disappearing from electoral rolls in Maharashtra, as well as confusion in the process of adding and deleting names. The Election Commission must guarantee that no eligible voter is wrongly removed and that every citizen’s right to vote remains protected.”

The organisation also referred to concerns raised following recent political debate over the functioning of the Election Commission. More said the issues raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding alleged “vote theft” and shortcomings in the electoral process should be addressed.

“Rahul Gandhi has raised the issue of ‘vote theft’ before the country. If serious questions are being raised about the electoral process, the Election Commission must provide answers. Every decision of a constitutional institution such as the Election Commission should be transparent and within the framework of law so that public confidence remains intact,” More said.

More referred to a recent investigation published by The Indian Express, which reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected on at least 14 occasions over decisions taken by the poll panel. The Election Commission’s official website lists Gyanesh Kumar as the incumbent Chief Election Commissioner.

More said, “The Youth Congress is demanding an independent inquiry into the alleged voter-list irregularities and the resignation of the CEC.”

The second major issue raised was unemployment and delays in government recruitment. More said lakhs of youngsters in Maharashtra had been preparing for competitive examinations for years while a large number of government posts remained vacant.

“Lakhs of young people in Maharashtra have been preparing for competitive examinations for years. Despite a large number of vacant posts in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission and various government departments, recruitment has not progressed at the required pace,” More said.

He demanded that the government publish updated figures showing sanctioned posts, filled posts and vacancies in every department and announce a time-bound recruitment calendar.

More warned, “The government should immediately make the vacancy data public and start recruitment without further delay. If this is not done, the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress will launch a statewide agitation.”