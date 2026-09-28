Pune: Bharati Co-operative Bank Announces 12% Dividend, Business Crosses ₹2,790 Crore | Sourced

Pune: Bharati Co-operative Bank has declared a 12% dividend for its members at its 55th Annual General Meeting held at Bharati Vidyapeeth’s Dhankawadi Educational Complex.

Addressing the meeting, bank Chairman Dr Vishwajeet Kadam said customer service remained the bank’s primary objective and that Bharati Bank was committed to providing credit facilities to the common people. He said the bank had earned recognition as a ‘bank for the common people’ following its establishment by Dr Patangrao Kadam.

Kadam also stressed the need for modern banking facilities, regular self-assessment and training to meet emerging challenges in the banking sector.

Managing Director S Patil presented the annual report. As of the end of financial year 2025-26, the multistate scheduled bank recorded total business of ₹2,790.12 crore, gross profit of ₹23.29 crore and net profit of ₹14.53 crore. Its net NPA remained at zero per cent.

The bank has maintained its 12% dividend for the second consecutive year. It has also introduced mobile banking and UPI services, while the Ambak and Shivdi branches were renovated with modern facilities.

The bank secured an ‘A’ grade in the statutory audit. Awards were also presented to outstanding branches and employees.