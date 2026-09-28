Pune: ‘Stolen’ Gold Worth ₹13.98 Lakh Found In Same House; Husband Planned To Sell It, Wife Hid It | Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch Unit-3 solved a housebreaking case within 12 hours and recovered gold and silver jewellery worth ₹13,98,978 after investigators found that the ornaments had been hidden inside the house by the complainant's wife.

The case was registered at Dighi Police Station under sections 331(3) and 305(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The Crime Branch launched a parallel investigation after the case was reported. Investigators examined CCTV footage around the building and carried out technical analysis of mobile phones linked to the case.

CCTV showed no outsider entering building

The investigation took an unusual turn after police found no clear evidence of an outsider entering or leaving the building around the time of the alleged incident. The team then discreetly questioned nearby residents to gather more information. However, investigators did not find any direct evidence pointing to an outsider.

Police then focused on the complainant's family and questioned his wife in detail. According to police, Senior Police Inspector Santosh Kasbe and Police Constable Yuvraj Birajdar conducted an in-depth inquiry with her. During questioning, she disclosed that she had hidden the jewellery inside the house.

Wife feared jewellery would be sold

According to police, the woman told investigators that her husband planned to sell the gold and silver ornaments to arrange money to purchase a new house. Fearing that the jewellery would be sold, she allegedly hid the ornaments inside the house.

She later produced the jewellery before witnesses, following which the Crime Branch seized the ornaments. Police valued the recovered gold and silver jewellery at ₹13.98 lakh. The recovery helped police establish what had happened to the jewellery and resolve the housebreaking complaint.

Further investigation underway

The investigation was carried out by Crime Branch Unit-3 under the direction of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey and senior crime branch officers.

The team included Senior Police Inspector Santosh Kasbe, PSI Sunil Jawale, PSI Bharat Gosavi and police personnel Yuvraj Birajdar, Shashikant Nangare, Dilip Rathod, Nitin Gunjal, Nikhil Fapale and Swapnil Mahale. Further investigation in the case is being conducted by PSI Ware of Dighi Police Station.