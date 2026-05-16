Maharashtra Police Reshuffle: Major Transfers Announced In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad & Mumbai | AI

Pune: The Maharashtra Home Department has announced a major reshuffle of senior police officers across the state, with several key changes in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Mumbai police.

As part of the transfers, Pune City Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjankumar Sharma has been transferred as Special Inspector General (IG) of Police, Kolhapur Range. Konkan Range Special IG Sanjay Darade has been appointed as the new Joint Commissioner of Police, Pune City.

Notable Transfers…

Kolhapur Range Special IG Sunil Phulari has been posted as Special IG in the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

In another important appointment, Tejaswi Satpute, who is currently serving as the Commandant of State Reserve Police Force Group No. 1 and is heading the Special Investigation Team probing the Ashok Kharat case, has been promoted and appointed as Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Pune City Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam has been transferred from Pune City Police to the CID as Superintendent of Police. Pune Traffic DCP Himmat Jadhav has been transferred to Mumbai Police as DCP.

Reshuffles In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad…

Among other transfers, P.R. Patil has been moved from CID as DCP in Pune City, while Gauhar Hasan from Solapur Police Headquarters has also been appointed as DCP in Pune City.

Sanjay Sargauda Patil from the Navi Mumbai Police and Dheeraj Patil from the Police Training Centre in Sangli have been posted as DCPs in the Pimpri Chinchwad Police. Rohidas Pawar, who was serving with the Railway Police in Pune, has also been transferred to Pimpri Chinchwad as DCP.

Major Administrative Move To Strengthen Policing…

Dr Shivaji Pawar from Pimpri Chinchwad Police has been transferred to Mumbai Police as DCP. Highway Security SP Vikram Deshmukh has been appointed as DCP in Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police.

Vishal Gaikwad from Pimpri Chinchwad Police has been transferred as Additional SP, Railway Police, Pune. Shafkat Amna has been appointed as SP, CID, Pune, while Shubham Kumar has been posted as Additional SP, Pune Rural.

The reshuffle is being seen as a major administrative move aimed at strengthening policing and crime investigation in key urban areas of Maharashtra, especially Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Mumbai.

All The Transfers…

Sambhaji Kadam (DCP, Pune City) → Superintendent of Police, CID

P.R. Patil (SP, CID) → DCP, Pune City

Gauhar Hasan (DCP Headquarters, Solapur) → DCP, Pune City

Sanjay Sargauda Patil (DCP, Navi Mumbai) → DCP, Pimpri Chinchwad

Dheeraj Patil (Principal, Police Training Centre, Tasgaon, Sangli) → DCP, Pimpri Chinchwad

Himmat Jadhav (DCP, Pune City) → DCP, Mumbai Police

Rohidas Pawar (Additional SP, Railway Police, Pune) → DCP, Pimpri Chinchwad

Dr Shivaji Pawar (DCP, Pimpri Chinchwad) → DCP, Mumbai Police

Vikram Deshmukh (SP, Highway Security, Pune) - DCP, Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police

Vishal Gaikwad (DCP, Pimpri) → Additional SP, Railway Police, Pune

Shafkat Amna (Additional SP, Dharashiv) → SP, CID, Pune

Shubham Kumar (Assistant SP, Achalpur, Amravati) → Additional SP, Pune Rural