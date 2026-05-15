Maharashtra Police Reshuffle: 96 IPS And State Services Officers Transferred; All 5 Mumbai Joint Commissioners Replaced | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a major reshuffle in the Maharashtra Police force, the state government on Friday announced transfers and promotions of 96 officers from the IPS and State Police Services. All five Joint Commissioners in the Mumbai Police have been replaced as part of the large-scale administrative changes.

Manojkumar Sharma gets Law and Order, Anil Kumbhare Crime Branch

Manojkumar Sharma has been assigned the crucial Law and Order portfolio in Mumbai, while Anil Kumbhare has been appointed as the new Joint Commissioner of the Mumbai Crime Branch. Satyanarayan Chaudhary will head the Traffic Department as Joint Commissioner. Rajesh Pradhan has been given charge of the Economic Offences Wing, while Suvez Haque has been appointed Joint Commissioner (Administration).

The transfer and promotion orders were issued on Friday by the Home Department of the Maharashtra Government. Apart from replacing the five Joint Commissioners in Mumbai, several Additional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners were also transferred.

Mokshada Patil, Gedam, Upadhyay, Mundhe promoted as Addl CPs

Officers including Mokshada Patil, Dixit Gedam, Krishnakant Upadhyay and Praveen Mundhe have been promoted and appointed as Additional Commissioners of Police in Mumbai.

Among the Deputy Commissioners transferred to Mumbai are Jayant Meena, Abhaysingh Deshmukh, Ganesh Shinde, Pankaj Dahane, Kavita Nerkar, Poornima Chougule, Himmat Jadhav and Shivaji Pawar.

Krishna Prakash appointed ADGP Training, Paramjit Dahiya ATS Special IG

Other officers transferred or promoted include Krishna Prakash as Additional Director General of Police (Training), Datta Karale as Special Inspector General, State Human Rights Commission, Praveen Padwal as Special IG, Nashik, Lakhmi Gautam as Special IG (Law and Order), Mahesh Patil as Special IG (Planning and Coordination), and Paramjit Dahiya as Special IG of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Further appointments include C. K. Meena as Special IG, Konkan Region, Sanjay Darade as Joint Commissioner, Pune, Ranjan Sharma as Special IG, Kolhapur, Sunil Phulari as Special IG, Crime Investigation Department, Nishit Mishra as Special IG (Training), Jaykumar as Special IG of Force One, and Sanjay Yenpure as Special IG, VIP Security.

Sanjay Jadhav Thane Addl CP, Punjabrao Ugle Police Housing Special IG

Among other notable appointments, Sanjay Jadhav has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, Thane, Dilip Sakore as Joint Commissioner, Navi Mumbai, Punjabrao Ugle as Special IG, Police Housing, S. V. Pathak as Special IG, Pune, and Vinayak Deshmukh as Controller of Legal Metrology.

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The reshuffle also includes appointments of Jyoti Priya Singh as Special IG, Anti-Narcotics Cell, Jeevan Beniwal as Deputy Commissioner, Pune, Shubham Kumar as Additional Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, Vrushti Jain as Deputy Commissioner, Solapur, Harshvardhan as Additional SP, Gadchiroli, and Priyanka Narnaware as Chief Vigilance Officer of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.

Additionally, Tejaswi Satpute has been appointed Additional Commissioner, Pune, Ashok Dudhe as Deputy Inspector General, SRPF, Yogesh Gupta as DIG, Gadchiroli, Rakesh Ola as Police Commissioner, Amravati, and M. Reddy as DIG, CID Pune.

Other officers named in the reshuffle include Nandkumar Thakur, P. R. Patil, Lohit Matani, Sanjay Barkund, Prashant Mohite, Aditya Mirkhelkar, Gauhar Hasan, Nityanand Jha, Shafqat Amna, Kumar Chinta, Annapurna Singh and M. Kirithika, along with 38 officers from the State Police Service.

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