Navi Mumbai Residents Face Acute Water Shortage Despite NMMC Claiming Restoration After Morbe Pipeline Maintenance | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Several residents across Navi Mumbai continued to face acute water shortage on Friday, even after the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) claimed to have restored normal water supply following the completion of major maintenance work on the Morbe water pipeline.

24-hour shutdown from May 13 to 14 for repairs

The civic body had announced a 24-hour water shutdown from 10 am on May 13 to 10 am on May 14 to undertake critical infrastructure work, including repairs to a 2000 mm diameter balancing tank at Belapur, connection of major water pipelines, and other technical upgrades. While the work was completed on Thursday and pumping resumed in phases from the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant, many households alleged that supply remained erratic due to low water pressure.

In a public statement issued on Thursday, Additional City Engineer (Civil) of NMMC, Arvind Shinde said direct-line water supply across all NMMC wards would resume between 10 pm and 11 pm on May 14, while supply through Jalkumbh Pump Houses would restart from Friday morning.

However, residents from several nodes said they either received extremely low-pressure supply or no water at all even by Friday evening.

Nerul resident got only one hour of low-pressure supply

Manasi Udeshi, a resident of Nerul Sector 4, said water supply resumed briefly on Thursday night but was insufficient. “At Thursday night 10 pm, water started in Nerul Sector 4 with very low pressure for only one hour. In the morning too, the pressure was very low and we somehow managed to fill three-fourths of the tank. From 10 am to 2 pm the flow was decent, but by evening we still had not received water,” she said.

Another resident from Airolo said the shortage had persisted for the past two days despite assurances from the civic body. “Water woes have been going on since two days. We were expecting supply this morning, but there is still no water even now,” the resident said.

Families rely on stored water or private tankers

Residents said the low-pressure supply affected their ability to fill overhead tanks and carry out daily household activities, forcing many families to rely on stored water or private water tankers.

NMMC officials have maintained that pumping has resumed in phases and that water supply is expected to normalize gradually across all nodes as pressure stabilizes in the distribution network.

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