Three Burglaries In Navi Mumbai As Families Travel For Summer Vacations; ₹22 Lakh Gold, Cash Stolen | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: With the onset of summer vacations and many families travelling to their native places or tourist destinations, three burglaries were reported across Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, with thieves decamping with gold, silver ornaments, cash and electronic items collectively worth more than Rs. 22 lakh. The incidents were reported from Uran, Belapur and Koparkhairane under the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate limits.

Locked houses broken into during daytime hours

According to police, the burglars targeted locked houses while families were away from their homes. In all three cases, the accused allegedly broke open door locks and stole valuables during daytime hours.

Unidentified thieves broke into the residence of Kanhaiyakumar Singh at Mangaldeep Society in Diwale village, Belapur, and stole gold ornaments weighing 80.243 grams worth Rs. 10.91 lakh, 470 grams of silver ornaments, along with a pen drive, hard disk, debit cards and credit cards. Police said the accused took advantage of the Singh family being away at their native village. A case has been registered by the NRI Coastal Police.

Rs 5 lakh gold stolen from Uran's Dronagiri area

In another incident, burglars broke into a flat at Harisakha Apartment in the Dronagiri area of Uran and fled with gold ornaments worth around Rs. 5 lakh. Uran Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

A third burglary was reported from Sector-2, Koparkhairane, near Hanuman Temple, where thieves broke into a locked house and stole jewellery and cash collectively worth Rs. 6.18 lakh.

“Citizens should avoid leaving valuables unattended in locked homes for long periods and inform the nearest police station before travelling out of town. Police teams are examining CCTV footage and investigating all three cases,” a Navi Mumbai Police officer said.

Police are conducting further investigation into all three cases.

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