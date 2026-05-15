Maharashtra To House Every Homeless Family In 5 Years; CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates 5 Lakh Homes, Announces 15 Lakh More |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that every homeless family in Maharashtra will be provided a permanent house within the next five years, as he inaugurated five lakh houses completed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin in Satara. He also announced that keys of another 15 lakh houses would be handed over to beneficiaries next year.

Record 30 lakh houses sanctioned, Rs 9,000 crore allocated

Addressing the grand housing programme in the presence of Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Fadnavis said Maharashtra has received a record target of 30 lakh houses from the Centre within a single year, the highest allocation ever given to any state under the scheme. He said the Centre has sanctioned nearly ₹9,000 crore for the ambitious rural housing initiative.

“Maharashtra is working at an unprecedented pace and five lakh homeless families are already receiving the keys to their homes. In the coming year, 15 lakh more beneficiaries will receive houses. We are committed to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of providing pucca houses to every citizen,” Fadnavis said.

30 lakh houses to benefit 1.25 crore people

He stated that the 30 lakh houses would benefit nearly 1.25 crore people across the state and contribute towards the vision of a developed India by 2047. The Chief Minister said beneficiaries under the scheme are also being supported with solar energy subsidies to ensure free electricity permanently. Landless families are being given ₹1 lakh assistance to purchase land for constructing houses, while the state government has added ₹50,000 to the central subsidy amount.

Fadnavis also announced that the beneficiary portal has been reopened to include left-out homeless families in the scheme.

Portal reopened for left-out homeless families

Speaking on farmers’ issues, the Chief Minister said farm loan waivers would be implemented before June 30 and incentive subsidies would be provided to regular loan repayers. Referring to the onion price crisis, he said the Centre has started onion procurement through NAFED at ₹12.35 per kg to provide relief to farmers.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised Maharashtra for achieving the highest housing target in the country and said no poor family in India would be left living in kutcha houses under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Housing for All.”

Chouhan praises Maharashtra's highest housing target

On the occasion, Chouhan handed over an approval order for the availability of ₹8,368 crore funds to the Maharashtra government for implementation of the housing scheme. Dignitaries also released the publications titled “Mahaaawas Abhiyan Gaurav gatha"and “Mahaaawas Quarterly” highlighting the achievements and progress of the state housing mission.

State-level awards under the Mahaaawas Abhiyan 2023-24 were also presented during the event. In the category of best-performing divisions under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), Konkan Division secured the first position, followed by Nashik Division in second place and Nagpur Division in third place.

Under the state-sponsored housing scheme category, Nagpur Division ranked first, while Amravati Division secured second place and Nashik Division stood third.

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