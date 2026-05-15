Elgar Parishad Case: NIA Seeks Cancellation Of Activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao’s Bail

NIA moves Mumbai court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao in the Elgar Parishad case | File Photo

Mumbai, May 15: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday moved a plea before a special court seeking cancellation of bail granted to activists Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao, both accused in the Elgar Parishad case, citing violation of bail conditions. The court has scheduled the hearing on May 22.

NIA alleges violation of bail conditions

Rao’s advocate, R Sathyanarayana, said they will oppose the plea and file their reply at the next hearing.

Rao and Bharadwaj were granted bail in August 2022 and December 2021, respectively. One of the bail conditions restrained them from making any contact or communication with co-accused or any other person linked to the case.

The NIA, in separate applications, said the duo attended a meeting held on January 19 on the Mumbai Press Club’s terrace.

Arun Ferreira, Anand Teltumbde, Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale, Hany Babu, Vernon Gonsalves, and Gautam Navlakha — co-accused currently out on bail — were also among the attendees, the plea stated.

This violated the aforementioned bail condition, the agency underlined. It also attached a copy of the inquiry committee report from the Press Club.

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Agency links gathering to banned organisation

The NIA further alleged, “The gathering was convened with the intention of propagating the ideology of the CPI (Maoist), a proscribed organisation, and deliberating upon the future course of action to spread the urban naxal movement, which constitutes a direct threat to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the nation.”

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