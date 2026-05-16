Maharashtra Police Reshuffle: Major Shake-Up In Navi Mumbai Commissionerate; Sanjay Yenpure Promoted, Deepak Sakore Elevated

Maharashtra Police Reshuffle: Major Shake-Up In Navi Mumbai Commissionerate; Yenpure Promoted, Sakore Elevated | Canva

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Home Department on Friday announced a major reshuffle in the police administration, issuing transfer and promotion orders for officers in the rank of Additional Director General of Police and Special Inspector General of Police. The changes have led to significant restructuring in the senior ranks of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, with several experienced officers being transferred while others have been promoted.

Sanjay Yenpure promoted to Special IG (VIP Security)

Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Yenpure has been promoted and appointed as Special Inspector General of Police (VIP Security), a key post in the state police hierarchy. Following his promotion, Navi Mumbai’s Additional Commissioner of Police Deepak Sakore has been elevated and appointed as the new Joint Commissioner of Police. Sakore is known for his extensive experience in handling crime and law-and-order matters in the city.

Several Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) from Navi Mumbai have also been transferred to other postings. DCP Zone-1 Pankaj Dahane has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Mumbai. DCP Zone-3 Prashant Mohite has been transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar City Police. DCP Traffic Tirupati Kakade has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Highway Security, Raigad, while Preeti Tipare from Dial 112 has been transferred as DCP to Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar.

DCPs Dahane, Mohite, Kakade, Tipare transferred out

Meanwhile, a number of officers will be joining the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate in key positions. Vishal Thakur, currently serving as DCP (Special Branch-1), will take charge as DCP in Navi Mumbai. Yogesh Chavan from the State Intelligence Department and Rahul Khade from the Food and Drug Administration in Mumbai will also join as DCPs. Tanaji Chikhale, currently posted with Highway Security in Raigad, will head the Dial 112 unit in Navi Mumbai.

The transfer and promotion orders have been issued under provisions of Section 22N of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

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