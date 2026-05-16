Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Orders Citizen-Centric Approach, Transparency & Speedy Service Delivery |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday directed officials to adopt a more citizen-centric approach in the functioning of the Revenue Department and develop innovative models ensuring transparency, efficiency and speedy delivery of services.

Review meeting held at Mumbai Suburban Collectorate

Speaking at a review meeting held at the Mumbai Suburban Collectorate, Bawankule conducted a comprehensive assessment of the district administration’s functioning. Skill Development Minister and co-guardian minister of the district Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MLA Vikrant Patil, Mumbai Suburban District Collector Saurabh Katyar and senior officials from various departments were present at the meeting.

Bawankule said the Revenue Department is directly linked to the day-to-day needs of citizens and plays a crucial role in protecting their property rights. He stressed that local administrations should proactively visit different areas with proper planning to resolve citizens’ issues at the grassroots level.

Officials told to ensure prompt Ease of Doing Business

The minister instructed officials to ensure prompt delivery of essential services under the Ease of Doing Business framework and expedite disposal of pending cases. He said resolving local issues at the local level would help reduce the number of complaints reaching the state government.

Highlighting the need for innovation in governance, Bawankule said officers delivering exemplary and innovative work would be appreciated by the government. He also assured that the state government is addressing the problems faced by district administrations.

Strict action against government land violations

The Revenue Minister further directed officials to take strict action against violations of conditions related to government lands and ensure such lands are reclaimed by the government wherever necessary.

During the meeting, District Collector Saurabh Katyar made a presentation on various ongoing works under the Collectorate. Bawankule also reviewed the functioning of the Registration Department, Land Records Department and Stamp Duty administration, and directed officials to complete pending works within stipulated timelines.

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