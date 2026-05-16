Mumbai Police Gets Major Shake-Up: 7 Senior Officers Including JCPs, Addl CPs Transferred Or Promoted | AI

Mumbai: In a major shake-up, the state government has transferred seven senior police officers from the Mumbai police commissionerate, including Joint Commissioners of Police (JCPs) and Additional Commissioners of Police. Some officers have also been promoted.

Home department issued orders for 96 officers statewide

The home department on Thursday issued transfer orders for 96 police officers across the state, including 24 senior IPS officers and 14 district superintendent-level officers.

Among the Mumbai police transfers, JCP (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam has been posted as Special Inspector General (Law and Order) at the state Director General of Police (DGP) HQ. JCP (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare will replace him. JCP (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Choudhary has been transferred as JCP (Traffic), while Manojkumar Sharma, currently serving as Special IG (Law and Order), will succeed him in his previous role.

Mahesh Patil promoted, Paramjeet Dahia to ATS

Additional CP (East Region) Mahesh Patil has been promoted and posted as Special IG (Planning and Coordination) at the DGP office. Similarly, his counterpart Paramjeet Dahia has been transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Squad as Special IG. Rajesh Pradhan, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed JCP of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Jay Kumar has been posted as Special IG of Force One, replacing Krishna Prakash, who has been transferred as Additional Director General (Training) at the DGP office. Suvez Haq, currently posted at the DGP office, will take over as Joint CP (Administration). Nishith Mishra, Joint CP (EOW), has been appointed Special IG (Training) at the DGP HQ.

Eight new DCPs joining Mumbai police

Mumbai police will also get several new Deputy Commissioners of Police, including Jayant Meena, Abhaysingh Deshmukh, Ganesh Shinde, Kavita Nerkar, Pankaj Dahane, Purnima Chowgule, Himmat Jadhav and Shivaji Pawar. In other key postings, Nashik Range Special IG Datta Karale has been transferred to the Human Rights Commission as Special IG. Praveen Padwal, currently Special SP (Training), will replace him.

Kolhapur Special IG Sunil Phulari has been posted as Special IG, CID (East), Pune. CK Meena, currently Special IG at the ATS, will take charge of the Konkan Range. The current Konkan Range chief, Sanjay Darade, has been appointed JCP in Pune.

Vinayak Deshmukh, Additional CP, Thane, has been appointed Controller of the Legal Metrology Department. Jyoti Priya Singh, who was awaiting posting, has been named chief of the Anti-Narcotics Cell.

Navi Mumbai police rejig

JCP Sanjay Yenpure is now Spl IGP VIP Security

ACP Deepak Sakore is now JCP

DCP Zone-1 Pankaj Dahane is now DCP

DCP Zone-3 Prashant Mohite will be posted in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

DCP (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade is now SP, Highway Security, Raigad

Preeti Tipare from Dial 112 is now MBVV DCP

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