Maharashtra Launches Statewide POSH Act Compliance Drive After TCS Nashik Controversy; 31-Point Checklist Issued | File Pic

Mumbai: The recent controversy at the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) appears to have prompted a statewide drive to check whether laws protecting women employees from sexual harassment are being properly implemented.

POSH Act mandates internal committee for 10+ women employees

Under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 – commonly known as the POSH Act – every company or office employing 10 or more women is required to constitute an internal committee (IC). For establishments with fewer than 10 women employees, local committees have been formed.

A deputy collector in each district has been designated as the district officer for implementing the POSH Act as well as relevant government directives. The commissioner for women and child development department serves as the state nodal officer for coordination.

State can inspect govt, semi-govt, private workplaces

The state machinery is expected to oversee the implementation of the Act, including grievance redressal mechanisms, formation of ICs and submission of periodic reports. The government can seek information from district officers or order inspections of workplaces, including government, semi-government and private establishments.

On Thursday, the women and child development department issued a circular directing its district-level wings to undertake a workplace inspection drive. Department officials have been instructed to submit reports through the commissioner. The circular includes a 31-point checklist divided into five sections to verify compliance with the law. It warned that establishments found violating provisions of the POSH Act will face penalties.

District-level teams will examine whether government and private workplaces have constituted ICs and whether complaints were timely resolved. The teams will also verify whether employees attached to the committee are being trained, whether confidentiality is maintained and whether inquiries are completed within 90 days.

The state government has additionally directed teams to verify whether nodal officers for the SHE-Box (Sexual Harassment Electronic Box) portal have been appointed and whether details of ICs and annual reports have been shared with the authorities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/