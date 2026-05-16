IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Hot, Humid Conditions In Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad Until May 17 Morning |

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has yet again sounded Yellow Alert for Hot and Humid conditions for the entire Konkan region, including the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. The alert was issued for May 15, Friday and May 16, Saturday, and is valid upto 8.30 am of May 17, Sunday.

Mumbai's minimum temperature crossed 28°C this month

This month, Mumbai has been consistently recording maximum temperature above 34°C and minimum temperature has crossed 28°C. The soared minimum temperature and heightened humidity has increased the feeling of discomfort among the citizens.

On Friday, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory recorded maximum temperature of 34.4°C and minimum temperature of 28°C, which was 1.5°C above normal. The humidity peaked at 78%, which was also one of the highest in the state.

Saturday forecast: 35°C max, 27°C min, partly cloudy

As per local weather forecast for the next 24 hours for Mumbai City and Suburbs, the skies will be partly cloudy in the morning, and hot and humid conditions will prevail. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35°C and 27°C respectively.

Meanwhile, heatwave alert is issued for next couple of days for several districts in Marathwada and Vidharbha. While certain districts in interiors of Maharashtra are also expected to receive premonsoon rainfall.

As per present climatic conditions, Mumbai is not likely to receive any premonsoon showers, thereby increasing the humidity and heat levels.

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