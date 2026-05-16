Mumbai-Pune Expressway Horror: Three Killed, Two Injured As Three Heavy Vehicles Collide And Overturn Near Borghat |

Navi Mumbai: Three persons were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after three heavy vehicles collided and overturned on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near kilometre 38.100 at Borghat on Friday evening, police said. "While coming from Pune to Mumbai, the accident happened there but on the expressway. Hence missing link too had to be shut till the lane was not cleared," a police official from highway Safety police said.

Truck rammed into two vehicles, all three overturned

The accident took place around 5:05 pm when a truck bearing registration number KA-56-2199, travelling from Pune towards Mumbai, allegedly went out of control and rammed into a truck (RJ-19-GG-4175) and a container truck (MH-04-GR-2874) moving ahead on the expressway. Following the impact, all three vehicles overturned on the road.

The driver, cleaner and another occupant of truck KA-56-2199 suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. Their identities and addresses were yet to be confirmed till late evening. The injured drivers were identified as Veer Balram, a resident of Rajasthan and driver of truck RJ-19-GG-4175, and Zeeshan Ali (31), a resident of Uttar Pradesh and driver of container truck MH-04-GR-2874.

Injured drivers from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh

According to police, paint containers and powder bags being transported in the vehicles spilled across the carriageway, severely affecting traffic movement on all four lanes of the expressway for around two hours.

“The accident led to major congestion on the Mumbai-bound carriageway as material from the vehicles was scattered across the road. Rescue, clearance and traffic restoration work was carried out on priority,” a police officer from Khopoli police station said. Prima facie the truck that collided, seemed to have had a brake fail. The collision was grevious that the bodies got mixed in the white paint and were beyond identification, police said.

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Brake fail suspected, bodies beyond identification

The injured were shifted to Khopoli Rural Hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were also sent there for post-mortem and further legal formalities.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Khalapur division, Vishal Nehul, Khopoli police inspector Sachin Hire, IRB patrol teams, Devdoot personnel and social worker Gurunath Sathilkar along with his team from HELP foundation participated in the rescue and relief operation.

Police said information about the accident was received at 5:10 pm, following which emergency teams were immediately dispatched and reached the spot by 5:20 pm.

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