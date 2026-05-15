Maharashtra Diploma Admission 2026 Process To Begin From May 20, Announces Chandrakant Patil

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Maharashtra Diploma Admission 2026: The admission process for First Year Diploma courses in Engineering and Technology as well as Architecture after Class 10 for the academic year 2026-27 will begin from May 20, the Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Department announced on Thursday. Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil has directed the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) to conduct the entire process in a planned and time-bound manner.

The announcement comes as thousands of SSC students across Maharashtra prepare to explore diploma education as an alternative pathway into engineering, technical careers and entrepreneurship.

Minister highlights growing importance of Technical education

Speaking about the admission process, Chandrakant Patil said technical education has become an important option for students looking to build career-oriented skills at an early stage.

He noted that diploma education allows students to complete a three-year professional course immediately after Class 10, opening opportunities in employment, higher studies and industry.

Further, it was noted that many students graduating from diploma courses have got placements in various colleges, which pay them a monthly salary up to Rs 1 lakh. Thus, a diploma course is indeed one of the best choices for the youth today.

Curriculum revised in conformity with NEP 2020

As per the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE), under the supervision of the Directorate of Technical Education, a new curriculum scheme known as 'K Scheme' has been brought about in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to the officials, the revamped curriculum is based on a credit system with outcomes in a span of six semesters with a total of 120 credits. Further, students will be able to take exams as well as read the syllabus both in English and Marathi language.

Emerging technologies added to diploma courses

Several new-age and industry-focused subjects have now been included in diploma education. These include Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, Drone Technology, Python Programming, 5G Technology, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, Electric Vehicle Technology, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, UI and UX Designing, Green Building and Energy Conservation.

The revised syllabus also includes subjects such as soft skills, entrepreneurship, yoga, Indian Knowledge Systems, environmental sustainability and the Indian Constitution to support the overall development of students.

Officials said industrial training duration has also been increased from six weeks to 12 weeks to provide students with stronger industry exposure.

Focus on skill development and practical learning

To strengthen practical learning, micro projects have been introduced in every semester while a Capstone Project has been included in the final semester. Under the National Credit Framework, students’ academic credits will also be stored in the Academic Bank of Credits of the National Academic Depository.

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has additionally established nine Centres of Excellence focused on Robotics, IoT and 3D Printing. Alongside this, 41 Multipurpose Computer Centres and five E-Yantra Labs have also been set up across institutions for technical skill development.

Admission percentage rises to 95%

Officials said the growing focus on updated curriculum and employability has led to a sharp rise in admissions for diploma programmes in Maharashtra.

The overall admission percentage for diploma courses has increased from 80 per cent in the academic year 2022-23 to 95 per cent in 2025-26.

Chandrakant Patil appealed to students to visit the Directorate of Technical Education’s official website for detailed admission schedules, registration procedures and application-related information.

Students can check details on the official DTE Maharashtra website at dte.maharashtra.gov.in.