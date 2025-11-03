Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan Inspects Crop Damage In Nashik's Dindori, Assures Aid To Farmers | Sourced

Nashik: Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan visited the Janori and Korte areas of Dindori tehsil on Monday morning to inspect the damage caused to crops by continuous rainfall. He was accompanied by Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad, Sub-Divisional Officer Appasaheb Shinde, Tehsildar Mukesh Kamble, Tehsil Agriculture Officer Nanaji Bhoye, and former Union Minister Dr Bharti Pawar, among others.

Minister Mahajan stated that the persistent rains have caused extensive damage to crops, placing farmers in distress. “At such a time, the state government stands firmly with the farmers. The extent of crop damage will be brought to the notice of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and every effort will be made to secure maximum financial assistance for the affected farmers,” he assured. He added that compensation for the losses suffered in September has already been credited to the farmers’ bank accounts.



Mahajan further informed that a central government team will soon visit the state to assess the damage caused by heavy rains.





District Collector Ayush Prasad said that directions have been given to conduct crop damage surveys (panchnamas) and submit reports promptly. The reports are expected shortly and will be sent to the state government without delay.



During the visit, farmers Ramrao Davne and Laxmibai Kadam personally informed the minister and officials about the severe damage to their crops.