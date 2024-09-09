Maharashtra: Kolhapur Youth Suffers from Internal Bleeding in Eye Due to Laser Beam, Cop Suffers Eye Injury |

In a concerning incident involving laser beams during Ganpati processions, a young man suffered internal eye bleeding, while a police constable from Kolhapur city sustained eye injuries.

The young man, who was watching a procession in Uchgaon in Kolhapur's Karveer tehsil, was struck by intense laser beams, leading to internal bleeding in his retina. He is currently receiving treatment at a private eye hospital in Shastrinagar in Kolhapur.

Similarly, Police Constable Yuvraj Patil, on duty during a Ganesh procession in Tembalaiwadi, Kolhapur, also sustained eye injuries from the laser lights. His right eye became red and swollen, impairing his vision. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolhapur.

The use of laser lights, often accompanied by drum beats, has become a popular trend during festive processions. However, it poses a significant risk to the eyes, as laser burns can lead to severe retinal damage. This risk is amplified when the laser's power exceeds 5 milliwatts, and even short exposures of just 10 seconds can cause harm.

A laser burn refers to an injury to the skin or other body tissues caused by exposure to a laser beam. These burns can vary in severity depending on factors such as the type of laser, the wavelength of the laser light, the power of the laser, and the duration of exposure.

Ophthalmologists raise concerns

Ophthalmologists have raised concerns over the harmful effects of such laser beams, which can damage the retina, cause redness, blurred vision, and, in severe cases, lead to permanent vision loss or blindness. There is growing demand for a ban on laser lights during processions to prevent further eye injuries.

Ahead of the festivals of Ganeshotsav and Navaratri, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has listed out rules and regulations for the mandals to follow.

A year after reports of partial blindness and eye injuries due to laser beams, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had announced a ban on the use of laser beams during the city's Ganesh immersion processions.

Last year, a youth from Pune had suffered partial blindness due to laser beams.