Maharashtra Elections 2024: Unaccounted ₹5 Cr Cash Seized From Innova Car At Pune's Khed Shivpur Post Toll, Links To Shinde Sena MLA Alleged; VIDEO

Unaccounted cash seized alleged to be linked with Shinde Sena MLA | Shahajibapu Patil

Pune: Amid the model code of conduct, the Pune rural police on Monday night seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 5 crore from Innova Chrysta car bearing number MH 45 AS 2526 at Khed Shivapur toll post. Reportedly, the person driving the car claimed that cash was meant to be delivered to a politician currently associated with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The car was taken to the Rajgad police station, and four individuals have been detained for questioning. Among those in the vehicle were Shahaji Nalawade, believed to be an associate of Shiv Sena MLA Shahajibapu Patil, reported IndiaToday.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut took the opportunity to slam the ruling party saying the vehicle belonged to the Eknath Shinde-led party's MLA and Rs 15 crore was seized by the police and not Rs 5 crore.

The money was recovered during the nakabandi on late evening of October 21 and the money has ben handed over to the Income Tax Department for further investigation, ANI reported, quoting Pune Rural Supritendent Pankaj Deshmukh.

The seizure comes after the model code of conduct is in effect in Maharashtra after the polling schedule for the Maharashtra assembly elections was announced on October 15.

In another significant action against the violation of the code of conduct, the enforcement agencies seized a whopping property costing Rs 10.64 crore in the from October 15 to October 18. The authorities informed on October 19 that a total of 420 complaints regarding violations of the code of conduct were received on the C-Vigil app, of 414 are resolved.