Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Launch Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale’s ₹ 250 Crore Ranje Vision Mega Food Park Near Pune

Maharashtra's CM Devendra Fadnavis To Launch Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale’s ₹ 250 Crore Ranje Vision Mega Food Park Near Pune | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Pune: Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate on April 16 a modern production facility and a customer experience centre at Ranje village in Bhor Taluka near Pune, set up by a reputed enterprise of Indian savouries and sweets.

The facility is founded by Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, makers of savouries, sweets, and snacks, famous for Bakarwadi snack.

The 'Ranje Vision Park' will be formally inaugurated by Fadnavis on April 16, said Indraneel Chitale and Kedar Chitale, partners of Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, who represent the fourth generation in the Chitale family.

"This new state-of-the-art production facility will cater to the production requirements of our expansion plan in India and the overseas markets. The plant has been designed and set up according to global standards in the packaged food segment.

"It is audited and certified with the global food safety standards like FSSC 22000, a globally recognised, GFSI-benchmarked food safety certification, US Food and Drug Administration and the British Retail Consortium," Indraneel Chitale told a press conference.

As of now, two independent production units have been set up for sweets and savouries at the Ranje Vision Park, which has come up on 25 acres. The installed capacity of these production units is to produce 40 tons of sweets and savouries per day. Investments worth Rs 250 crore have been made so far in the development of the Vision Park, he added.

Kedar Chitale said the Vision Park will be open to the customers, which is one of the most important highlights of the park.

The production units here have viewing galleries for the customers from where they can see the fully automated production process and the way global standards are followed by maintaining the hygiene," he added.

Indraneel Chitale stated that the company has about 450 products in its portfolio and intends to grow its presence through physical retail, quick service restaurants, and casual dining restaurants by providing solutions that suit their requirements.

Currently, Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale products are available at 1.25 lakh touch points in about 10 major states, and the plan is to expand and increase the touch points to 5 lakhs in the next three years.

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