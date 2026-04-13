Pune Hospital Renamed To Honour Lata & Asha Mangeshkar, Tribute Meeting Announced On April 16 | X

Pune: The proposed hospital being set up at Nandoshi by the Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation has now been given a new name. The board of trustees has decided to rename it from “Lata Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences” to "Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences."

In light of the demise of renowned playback singer Asha Bhosle, changes have been made to the programme. Instead of the previously planned foundation stone ceremony, a "Resolution and Tribute Meeting" will now be आयोजित.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 16, at 5 PM at the project site on Sinhagad Road and will be open to invitees only. The meeting will be presided over by Mohan Bhagwat. Chief guests will include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar. Members of the Mangeshkar and Bhosle families will also be present.

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During the event, the resolve to build the hospital will be expressed, along with a tribute to Ashatai. This initiative is being organised to honour the immortal contributions of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle to Indian music.

Meanwhile, a musical programme has been arranged at 4 PM as part of the event. It will feature performances by Vibhavari Joshi (vocals), Shantanu Gokhale (santoor), Amar Oak (flute), and Pandurang Pawar (tabla).

The gathering will mark the beginning of a new chapter in healthcare while serving as a heartfelt musical tribute.