'She Was Critical...': Mumtaz Recalls Heartbreaking Final Moments With Asha Bhosle, Says She Couldn't Speak To Her

Mumtaz Shares Emotional Last Memory Of Asha Bhosle | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actress Mumtaz, who shared a close bond with late singer Asha Bhosle, recalled her final memory of the icon, who lent her voice to Mumtaz in hits like Koi Shahri Babu (Loafer, 1973) and Duniya Mein Logon Ko (Apna Desh, 1972), revealing that Asha was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on April 11 due to a chest infection and extreme exhaustion, and passed away the following day, April 12, due to multiple organ failure after her condition deteriorated.

Mumtaz Shares Emotional Last Memory Of Asha Bhosle

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Mumtaz shared that after learning about Asha Bhosle’s hospitalisation, she rushed to the hospital but couldn’t speak to her as doctors said the singer was critical. "As I was leaving the hospital a few minutes later, her family called to say she had passed away. The next day I visited her home and when I saw Asha ji, her face had a certain noor," said Mumtaz.

Further, sharing personal memories from their days as neighbours in Walkeshwar, Mumtaz recalled lying in Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar’s laps as they practised their riyaz with the tanpura.

Over a career spanning several decades, Asha became one of the most celebrated voices in Indian cinema. Known for her versatility and remarkable vocal range, she delivered numerous timeless songs that continue to resonate with listeners. Some of her most beloved tracks include Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Mera Kuchh Saaman and Chura Liya Hai Tumne.

The legendary singer, who was also the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, is survived by her son, Anand Bhosle, and granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.