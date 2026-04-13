'Asha Tai, Can You Hear Us?': Shreya Ghoshal Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Asha Bhosle At London Concert, Sings Her Iconic Songs—VIDEO

Shreya Ghoshal's Tribute To Asha Bhosle | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Shreya Ghoshal paid an emotional tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure, a day after being hospitalised. Asha was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan, and was named the most-recorded artist by Guinness World Records in 2011.

Shreya Ghoshal's Tribute To Asha Bhosle

Shreya paid tribute to Asha during her London concert at O2 Arena by singing hits like Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, Dum Maro Dum, and Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani on Sunday. In viral videos, she was heard saying, "Asha Tai, can you hear us?" as the crowd joined her emotionally.

Check out the video:

Asha Bhosle Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

The last rites of Asha were held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday. Her mortal remains were taken from her Lower Parel residence to the Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. Draped in the tricolour, the singing legend was laid to rest with full state honours.

Among those who arrived at Shivaji Park to pay their last respects were Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Vivek Oberoi, singers Anup Jalota and Shaan, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, and actress Padmini Kolhapure. Political leaders who paid their respects included Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLC Uddhav Thackeray, and MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

She held a Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings and, along with her sister Lata Mangeshkar, helped define the golden era of Hindi film music. Bhosle, who sang over 12,000 songs, was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Maharashtra Bhushan.