Mohammed Siraj Consoles Emotional Zanai Bhosle At Asha Bhosle's Funeral In Mumbai; Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral

Cricketer Mohammed Siraj was among those who arrived in Mumbai on Monday to pay his final respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The veteran singer passed away at the age of 92 on April 12 due to multiple-organ failure, and several members of the film, politics and sports fraternity gathered to bid her an emotional farewell at her Lower Parel residence.

Videos from the venue have surfaced on social media showing Siraj arriving to offer his condolences. One particular moment from the visuals has caught the attention of netizens. In the clip, Siraj is seen warmly hugging Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, and consoling her during the difficult moment.

Zanai appeared emotional as she received condolences from visitors who came to pay tribute to the legendary singer.

Zanai Bhosle, who is also a singer, had previously made headlines for her close and friendly bond with Siraj. Last year, their pictures together from her birthday celebration sparked speculation about a possible relationship.

However, both Zanai and Siraj had addressed the rumours and clarified that they share a sibling-like bond. To put an end to the dating speculation, Zanai even tied a rakhi to Siraj during Raksha Bandhan in 2025.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for Asha Bhosle, whose passing has left the music industry and her fans mourning the loss of one of India’s most iconic voices.

Several prominent personalities from the film industry arrived to pay their final respects to Asha Bhosle. Among the first to be seen at the venue were Asha Parekh, Riteish Deshmukh and Tabu, along with several other members of the film fraternity.

Tabu and Riteish were also seen consoling the grieving Zanai. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashami Thackeray also arrived to offer their condolences.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was seen visibly emotional and in tears after paying his last respects. Other personalities from the entertainment industry, including Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Javed Ali, Rakesh Roshan, Sudesh Bhosale and AR Rahman, were also present to bid a final farewell to the legendary singer.