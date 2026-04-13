Asha Bhosle Funeral: Asha Parekh, Riteish Deshmukh, Tabu & Others Pay Last Respects In Mumbai; Visuals Surface

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be laid to rest in Mumbai on Monday with full state honours. Ahead of her last rites at Shivaji Park, several members of the film industry, political leaders, and fans gathered to bid an emotional farewell at her residence in Lower Parel.

The veteran playback singer passed away at the age of 92 on April 12 at Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from multiple-organ failure. Her mortal remains were later brought to her residence where friends, family members, and admirers assembled to pay their last respects before the final rites.

Several prominent personalities from the film industry were seen paying emotional tributes to Bhosle. Among the first ones to arrive were Asha Parekh, Riteish Deshmukh and Tabu, along with other members of the film fraternity.

Tabu and Riteish were also seen consoling grieving Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of Asha Bhosle. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashami Thackeray also arrived.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was seen crying inconsolably after paying his last respects to the singer. Other Bollywood celebs like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Javed Ali, Rakesh Roshan, Sudesh Bhosale, AR Rahman also paid their last respects.

VIDEO | Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and singer Nitin Mukesh arrive at legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s residence to pay their final respects in Mumbai.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/qyLlRlGtnL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2026

VIDEO | Singer Javed Ali pay final respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her Mumbai residence.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/202xRsfpEd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2026

VIDEO | Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan pay final respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her Mumbai residence.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ax2OT4rwRZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2026

VIDEO | Actor Riteish Deshmukh pay final respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her Mumbai residence.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/6pgDhyTVHz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2026

VIDEO | Actor Asha Parekh pay final respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her Mumbai residence.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/6kw1si38bg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2026

Visuals from the venue also showed her mortal remains being wrapped in the Indian tricolour.

Fans also gathered in large numbers outside the venue to catch a final glimpse of the iconic voice who shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema for decades.

Over the course of her remarkable career spanning more than seven decades, Asha Bhosle recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages and became one of the most versatile and celebrated playback singers in Indian music. Her timeless tracks such as Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Mera Kuchh Saaman and Chura Liya Hai Tumne remain deeply cherished by listeners even today.

Asha Bhosle was also the younger sister of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. She is survived by her son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.