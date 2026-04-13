Asha Bhosle Death: Makers Of Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Postpone First Look Release Due To Veteran Singer's Demise

Asha Bhosle / Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Still | Instagram

The Indian film industry is mourning the demise of veteran singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday. The makers of Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai were all set to release the look of the film on Monday, but it has been postponed due to the death of Bhosle.

Tips Films, the producer of the movie, took to X to inform everyone about it. They tweeted, "With the passing of legendary Asha Bhosle Ji, we pause to remember a voice that shaped generations of music and emotion. As a mark of respect, we will now be releasing the first look of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai tomorrow instead of today, keeping her fans and family in our prayers. May her soul rest in peace (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

A voice that will live on forever in our hearts 🤍 pic.twitter.com/e0rT4gIGeo — Tips Films & Music (@tipsofficial) April 13, 2026

Now, the first look of the movie will be out on Tuesday.

Not just the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, but even the makers of Chand Mera Dil have postponed their asset release. The title song of the film was supposed to be out on Monday, but it will now be released on Tuesday. Dharma Productions had posted about it on social media. Check out their tweet below...

Asha Bhosle Funeral

Asha Bhosle's funeral will take place at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar, around 4 pm. Many celebrities have reached her house to pay their last respects to the veteran singer.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was slated to release on June 12, 2026, but according to reports, the movie will now release on May 22, 2026. However, the makers have not yet confirmed the new release date.

Even Chand Mera Dil is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 22, 2026. So, let's wait and watch which movie will make a mark at the box office.